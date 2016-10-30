Women's College Hockey: Gophers shut out Huskies 3-0

Minnesota (9-1-0, 7-1-0-0 WCHA) received two third-period goals from Dani Cameranesi along with Schipper's first-period tally. Sarah Potomak had two assists for the Gophers. Cameranesi (3g-3a) and Potomak (1g-5a) led the Maroon & Gold with six points each in the series after both picked up four points in Minnesota's 5-2 win in game one.

SCSU (3-6-1, 2-5-1-1 WCHA) was led by goaltender Janine Alder's 36 saves as Minnesota outshot the Huskies, 39-9.

Minnesota hosts Minnesota State in a Friday/Sunday WCHA series next weekend at Ridder Arena. The Gophers and Mavericks face off at 6:07 p.m. Friday and 2:07 p.m. Sunday.