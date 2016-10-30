Search
    Men's College Hockey: Szmatula scores twice late in OT tie

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:34 p.m.

    CANTON, N.Y.—Mike Szmatula scored two goals as the No. 12 Minnesota Gophers erased a 2-goal deficit and tied the No. 18 St. Lawrence Saints 2-2 in overtime at Appleton Arena Saturday.

    A night after the Gophers rallied from a 3-goal deficit to beat Clarkson 4-3 in overtime, Minnesota recorded its first tie since Jan. 31, 2015. The tie snaps a Minnesota streak of 10-straight overtime games with a deciding goal.

    For 59 minutes, Minnesota (3-2-1 overall, 0-0-0-0 Big Ten) failed to find a way past St. Lawrence goaltender Kyle Hayton before Szmatula put the Maroon & Gold on the board at 19:00 of the third and scored again at 19:37 to force overtime.

    Szmatula has a team-high four goals along with six points in his first year with the Gophers. Jack Sadek set up Minnesota's first goal while Justin Kloos earned an assist on the game-tying goal.

    Eric Schierhorn backstopped Minnesota with 22 saves in his first career tie—moving to 3-2-1 on the year.

    The Gophers return to action next weekend with a 2-game series against North Dakota at Mariucci Arena.

    -- GopherSports.com

