Men's College Hockey: Szmatula scores twice late in OT tie
CANTON, N.Y.—Mike Szmatula scored two goals as the No. 12 Minnesota Gophers erased a 2-goal deficit and tied the No. 18 St. Lawrence Saints 2-2 in overtime at Appleton Arena Saturday.
A night after the Gophers rallied from a 3-goal deficit to beat Clarkson 4-3 in overtime, Minnesota recorded its first tie since Jan. 31, 2015. The tie snaps a Minnesota streak of 10-straight overtime games with a deciding goal.
For 59 minutes, Minnesota (3-2-1 overall, 0-0-0-0 Big Ten) failed to find a way past St. Lawrence goaltender Kyle Hayton before Szmatula put the Maroon & Gold on the board at 19:00 of the third and scored again at 19:37 to force overtime.
Szmatula has a team-high four goals along with six points in his first year with the Gophers. Jack Sadek set up Minnesota's first goal while Justin Kloos earned an assist on the game-tying goal.
Eric Schierhorn backstopped Minnesota with 22 saves in his first career tie—moving to 3-2-1 on the year.
The Gophers return to action next weekend with a 2-game series against North Dakota at Mariucci Arena.
-- GopherSports.com