    College Volleyball: Raiders strike down Lady Norse, move on to championship game

    By Joe Lindholm on Nov 4, 2016 at 11:03 p.m.
    Dorothea Linquist (left), Brandy Lindquist and Loretta Lindquist cheer on the Central Lakes College Raiders volleyball team Friday during the semifinals of the Region 13B tournament at CLC. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch 2 / 2

    A strong attack game, and a steady pass-receive game were the key for the Central Lakes Raiders as they moved on to the championship game of the Region 13B tournament with a 3-0 win over the Lady Norse Friday on the CLC campus.

    The No. 1 seeded Raiders improved their record to 9-0 in sets against No. 4 Mesabi in the 2016 season behind 17 kills from Rachel Mathias and seven from Britta Torgerson with CLC getting their 20th win of the season.

    Sometimes the toughest thing to do in sports is to beat a team three times in a row. The Raiders had great success against Mesabi this year, beating them 3-0 on Sept. 16 and on Oct. 18.

    "We knew that coming into this game they would be a really hard team to play," Christen said. "They were a good battle for us the first two times so we just needed to have our mental toughness which has been kind of a struggle for us and tonight we showed that and it was awesome."

    One of the big keys to the win was the pass-serve game, which the Raiders dominated. Lakyn Anderson finished with 23 set-assists, and Kahlen Manthey accumulated 14 digs.

    "It was a big deal for us tonight to win the pass-receive game," Christen said. "Coach (Jane) Peterson always tells us that if we can win the pass-receive game we can beat a lot of teams and we really put that to use tonight and threw them off their game."

    The Raiders got out to a 7-1 lead behind a kill and a tip from Rachel Mathias along with a service ace from Lakyn Anderson. Mesabi passing errors resulted in points for CLC, and two kills from Mathias made 19-8. CLC went on to the 25-13 win in Game One.

    Game Two was more of the same early with Mesabi being plagued by passing and attack errors. That combined with three kills from Mathias and one from Britta Torgerson and the Raiders built an 8-2 lead. A 7-1 run followed with a block and a tip from Torgerson and two blocks from Kayla Larson built the Raiders lead to 17-8, and they went on to win 25-18.

    It was more of a struggle in Game Three as Mesabi was able to establish an attack, combined with the Raiders having a struggle with their passing game. The Lady Norse built a 9-7 lead bringing a timeout from Peterson. With the score tied at 16, Anderson ended a long volley with a well-placed return that resulted in an errant pass from Mesabi to make it 17-16. Torgerson and Mathias followed with a block and the Raiders led 18-16. Mathias followed that with a tip, kill, and a block to put the Raiders ahead 22-17, and they went on to get the sweep 25-20.

    They move on to play No. 2 Rainy River who defeated No. 3 Itasca 3-2 in the second game of the evening.

    "We have played some really tough teams in tournaments but it puts us in a good spot for this tournament and it helps us with our mental toughness and just going hard and being ready for anything," Christen said.

    Mesabi Range 13 18 20

    Central Lakes 25 25 25

    Itasca 25 18 25 20 17

    Rainy River 20 25 20 25 19

    Central Lakes statistics

    Sierra Nori 2 digs

    Kahlen Manthey 14 digs

    Kaitlynn Christen 2 kills, 1 block

    Hannah Peltier 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block

    Morgan Melby 9 set assists, 3 digs

    Cozette Eastman 1 kill, 2 digs

    Kayla Larson 2 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks

    Britta Torgerson 7 kills, 1 set assist, 2 ace serves, 1 block

    Lakyn Anderson 1 kill, 23 set assists, 2 digs

    Becca Jensen 5 kills, 1 set assist, 2 digs, 2 blocks

    Rachel Mathias 17 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks

    Overall CLC 20-11. Next: No. 1 CLC vs. No. 2 Rainy River at CLC noon Saturday.

