The No. 1 seeded Raiders improved their record to 9-0 in sets against No. 4 Mesabi in the 2016 season behind 17 kills from Rachel Mathias and seven from Britta Torgerson with CLC getting their 20th win of the season.

Sometimes the toughest thing to do in sports is to beat a team three times in a row. The Raiders had great success against Mesabi this year, beating them 3-0 on Sept. 16 and on Oct. 18.

"We knew that coming into this game they would be a really hard team to play," Christen said. "They were a good battle for us the first two times so we just needed to have our mental toughness which has been kind of a struggle for us and tonight we showed that and it was awesome."

One of the big keys to the win was the pass-serve game, which the Raiders dominated. Lakyn Anderson finished with 23 set-assists, and Kahlen Manthey accumulated 14 digs.

"It was a big deal for us tonight to win the pass-receive game," Christen said. "Coach (Jane) Peterson always tells us that if we can win the pass-receive game we can beat a lot of teams and we really put that to use tonight and threw them off their game."

The Raiders got out to a 7-1 lead behind a kill and a tip from Rachel Mathias along with a service ace from Lakyn Anderson. Mesabi passing errors resulted in points for CLC, and two kills from Mathias made 19-8. CLC went on to the 25-13 win in Game One.

Game Two was more of the same early with Mesabi being plagued by passing and attack errors. That combined with three kills from Mathias and one from Britta Torgerson and the Raiders built an 8-2 lead. A 7-1 run followed with a block and a tip from Torgerson and two blocks from Kayla Larson built the Raiders lead to 17-8, and they went on to win 25-18.

It was more of a struggle in Game Three as Mesabi was able to establish an attack, combined with the Raiders having a struggle with their passing game. The Lady Norse built a 9-7 lead bringing a timeout from Peterson. With the score tied at 16, Anderson ended a long volley with a well-placed return that resulted in an errant pass from Mesabi to make it 17-16. Torgerson and Mathias followed with a block and the Raiders led 18-16. Mathias followed that with a tip, kill, and a block to put the Raiders ahead 22-17, and they went on to get the sweep 25-20.

They move on to play No. 2 Rainy River who defeated No. 3 Itasca 3-2 in the second game of the evening.

"We have played some really tough teams in tournaments but it puts us in a good spot for this tournament and it helps us with our mental toughness and just going hard and being ready for anything," Christen said.

Mesabi Range 13 18 20

Central Lakes 25 25 25

Itasca 25 18 25 20 17

Rainy River 20 25 20 25 19

Central Lakes statistics

Sierra Nori 2 digs

Kahlen Manthey 14 digs

Kaitlynn Christen 2 kills, 1 block

Hannah Peltier 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block

Morgan Melby 9 set assists, 3 digs

Cozette Eastman 1 kill, 2 digs

Kayla Larson 2 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks

Britta Torgerson 7 kills, 1 set assist, 2 ace serves, 1 block

Lakyn Anderson 1 kill, 23 set assists, 2 digs

Becca Jensen 5 kills, 1 set assist, 2 digs, 2 blocks

Rachel Mathias 17 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks

Overall CLC 20-11. Next: No. 1 CLC vs. No. 2 Rainy River at CLC noon Saturday.

