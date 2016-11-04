DeChaine received NAIA honorable mention All-American last season when he hit .363 and led the Mustangs with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 67 RBIs.

He helped lead the Mustangs to a 44-16 record, the Great Plains

Athletic Conference Post-Season Tournament Championship, and an appearance in the opening round of the NAIA Baseball National Championship.

DeChaine has a .355 batting average with 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, and 97 RBIs after his first two seasons at Morningside.