College Volleyball: Raiders advance to National Tournament

Rachel Mathias led the Raiders attack at the net with 14 kills and three blocks, and she was followed by Britta Torgerson with nine kills and three blocks, and by Becca Jensen with eight kills and six blocks. Mathias and Torgerson were also name to the All-Region team.

The Raiders jumped on a Voyagers team that needed five sets Saturday night to get by Itasca and into the championship game. The Raiders attack is one that can strike fear into opponents and head coach Jane Peterson sensed a bit of that in Rainy River.

"It was important in both matches to come out on top right away," Peterson said. "When a team is a little scared of you but not trying to be, it is important at the beginning to put that fear out there and our block was good against every hitter that we faced. That wasn't a strength that I knew we were going to have, but we worked hard on it."

In Game One CLC came out fast as they built a 15-6 lead. The Voyagers did not get any of their first six via a kill or block. On the other side of the net the Raiders got nine of their points either by a block or a kill. Mathias notched four kills in the first game and they held Rainy River's Maddie Filipiak, one of the best hitters in the conference, to just one kill in a 25-15 win in Game One.

The next game was just like the first game with the Raiders using the same formula for a 25-19 win to go up two games to none. Torgerson and Mathias owned the net in Game Two as they tallied eight kills and three blocks. Becca Jensen, Kayla Larson, and Kaitlynn Christen also made their presence felt.

One of the other key elements that the Raiders were very effective in was the serving game and not putting the Voyagers into a good spot to set up a big hit for Filipiak.

"That was our serve and targeting a person," Peterson said. "We talk a lot about positive attitude and being together and they can see it when it doesn't happen on the other side and they want to take advantage of it. We practice all year to be able to take advantage of mismatches."

One of the key figures in the serving game, and also in the setting game is sophomore setter Lakyn Anderson. She finished the game with 24 set assists. She and Morgan Melby have been building a more consistent setting game as the season has gone along.

"I give a lot of credit to Jane (Peterson) because she knows her stuff," said Anderson. "If it wasn't for her I would not be setting like I am right now."

The setting game was one of coach Peterson's biggest concern coming into the season, but she has seen progress in that part of the game.

"It was a big struggle at the beginning and we talked about accepting a challenge and not letting the struggle get to you," said Peterson. "You can either go forwards or backwards, and I know there was a lot of pressure on them at times and they worked hard both physically and mentally to not let the mistakes get to them, and they were also fortunate to have some really good hitters."

The Voyagers were finally able to establish some kind of attack with Filipiak in the third game as they led 6-4 early. It didn't last long as the Raiders went on a five point run to lead 14-9 with the last point coming on a block by Torgerson. CLC held serve after that and a kill by Torgerson gave the Raiders the 25-20 win and the championship.

"When I went to high school I didn't get to experience anything close to this," Anderson said. "Being in college and advancing to the national tournament is something that you never forget and I am glad that I get the chance to go again."

Peterson was not sure at the beginning of the season that the group had what was needed to make it back. "In July I was very unsure and wondering what was going to happen with this team," she said. "It is hard for me to compare this against other teams, but this is a much improved team in a lot of aspects of the game."

Rainy River 15 19 20

Central Lakes 25 25 25

Central Lakes statistics

Sierra Nori 4 digs

Kahlen Manthey 1 ace serve, 9 digs

Baylee Grenier 1 set assist

Kaitlynn Christen 4 kills, 1 dig

Hannah Peltier 1 kills,

Morgan Melby 14 set assists, 1 ace serve, 3 digs

Cozette Eastman 3 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks

Kayla Larson 2 kills, 8 blocks

Britta Torgerson 9 kills, 1 ace serve, 8 digs, 3 blocks

Lakyn Anderson 1 kills, 24 set assist, 1 ace serve, 1 digs

Becca Jensen 8 kills, 1 set assist, 6 blocks

Rachel Mathias 14 kills, 1 dig, 3 blocks

Overall: CLC 21-11. Next: NJCAA Division III National Tournament at Rochester, Friday and Saturday.