College Football: Reuer athlete of week
MOORHEAD—Sophomore football player Grant Reuer was named one of the Minnesota State University Moorhead/Courtyard by Marriott Athletes of the Week for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
Reuer, who was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Week in football, had a big game to help the Dragons edge Bemidji State 42-41 Saturday in the Battle for the Axe. Reuer had 12 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a sack from his safety position. His four forced fumbles are tied for the NSIC lead.