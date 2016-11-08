Search
    College Football: Reuer athlete of week

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 7:52 p.m.

    MOORHEAD—Sophomore football player Grant Reuer was named one of the Minnesota State University Moorhead/Courtyard by Marriott Athletes of the Week for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6.

    Reuer, who was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Week in football, had a big game to help the Dragons edge Bemidji State 42-41 Saturday in the Battle for the Axe. Reuer had 12 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a sack from his safety position. His four forced fumbles are tied for the NSIC lead.

