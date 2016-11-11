College Volleyball: Raiders split at nationals

The No. 4 seeded Raiders went up against No. 5 Columbus State in the quarterfinals and won 3-2.

With the win they moved on to the semifinal game against No. 1 seeded Harper College from Illinois, who entered the tournament with a 40-1 record. The Raiders lost 3-1 and will play in the third-place game Saturday.

Sophomore Rachel Mathias finished with 37 kills and 10 blocks, while Britta Torgerson finished with 17 kills, 25 digs and eight blocks.

Kaitlynn Christen knocked out 21 kills and Kahlen Manthey scooped 42 digs for the Raiders.

Against Columbus State, CLC was a bit tentative with their play resulting in a 25-22 loss. Game Two was a stronger start as Mathias knocked out three early kills and the Raiders took a 5-2 lead. They lost that lead before going on a five point run to get the lead back at 14-13 on a passing error from Columbus State. CLC eventually won 26-24.

Game Three was the most dominant one as CLC won by a 25-16 score, but they dropped Game Four 25-21.

In the deciding Game Five, Mathias and Becca Jensen came up big at the net with kills to give CLC a 4-0 lead. Columbus State fought back to 6-5 before the Raiders secured five of the next six points to build an 11-7 lead. A error at the net forced by Jensen gave the Raiders the 15-12 win.

"It did take us a while to get going, which we had talked about, but it was the first time that we have won a fifth set this year," said Raiders head coach Jane Peterson. "In both matches, we maybe didn't start out at our best, but we did improve."

The Raiders played Harper earlier this season and lost 3-0, and it looked like a similar outcome early as Harper jumped out to a 25-13 Game One win. The teams traded points in Game Two, but the Raiders fell 25-17 to go down 2-0.

CLC stepped up its blocking in Game Three to capture a 25-17 win.

"The second match was better quality volleyball," said Peterson. "Our motto overall has been every practice, set, and game to get better. In our third set against Harper, you could see that we had figured some things out. We don't practice against those types of hitters hitting those kinds of sets and it is hard to block against that. I think we did a good job of not giving up and getting better as the match went along."

CLC fell behind 5-1 in the fourth game before pulling to 9-5 on a kill from Mathias and 11-10 on a Harper passing error. Harper then pulled away for the 25-18 win.

"At the beginning of the season I talked about us being a little unsure with our leadership," said Peterson. "They have grown and gotten better through the season. I do think there is that lack of leadership when things go wrong, but we have improved and I feel good about how much we have improved."

Columbus, Ohio 25 24 16 25 12

Central Lakes 22 26 25 21 15

Harper, Illinois 25 25 17 25

Central Lakes 13 17 25 18

Central Lakes statistics

Sierra Nori 5 ace serves, 14 digs

Kahlen Manthey 1 ace serve, 42 digs

Baylee Grenier 2 blocks

Kaitlynn Christen 21 kills, 1 dig

Hannah Peltier 3 kills, 1 ace serve

Morgan Melby 1 kill, 40 set assists, 12 digs

Cozette Eastman 1 kill, 1 set assist, 1 ace serve, 2 digs, 1 block

Kayla Larson 7 kills, 8 blocks

Britta Torgerson 17 kills, 3 set assists, 2 ace serves, 25 digs, 8 blocks

Lakyn Anderson 1 ace serve, 30 set assists, 3 digs

Becca Jensen 10 kills, 1 set assist, 7 blocks

Rachel Mathias 37 kills, 10 blocks

Overall: CLC 23-11. Next: Central Lakes vs Eastfield in third-place game at NJCAA National Tournament, Rochester, 12:30 p.m. Saturday.