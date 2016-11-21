McLain got the Falcons on the board just 45 seconds into the second period. He backhanded in a rebound at 18:26 of the second to tie the game 2-2. McLain finished his first collegiate hat trick with 21 seconds remaining in the game. The goals were his fifth, sixth and seventh of the season.

Friday, the Falcons scored all four of their goals in the final period of a 4-1 victory over Huntsville.

Bowling Green (6-7-1 overall, 5-3-0 WCHA) hosts Alaska Anchorage at 7:07 p.m. in WCHA matchups next Friday and Saturday.