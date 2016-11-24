Women's College Basketball: Raider women fall to Tech
ST. CLOUD—Kaitlin Spar dropped 15 points, but the Central Lakes College Raiders shot just 38 percent in the first half leading to an 86-64 loss to St. Cloud Technical College Wednesday.
CLC was also outscored 44-37 in the second half despite getting 13 points from Aleia Lupa and 11 from Taylor King.
St. Cloud Tech 42 44—86
Central Lakes 27 37—64
ST. CLOUD TECHNICAL
Irina Danilyuk 15, Ashley Cassens 15, Amazih Eickhoff 26, Abby Fox 4, Samantha Bagaason 2, Jessica Uter 13, Hannah VanHale 4, Rian Lee 7. FG 32-69 (46 percent), FT 14-21 (67 percent). 3-point 8-18 (44 percent).
CENTRAL LAKES
Cheyanne Johnson 9, Aleia Lupa 13, Alexus Caldwell 2, Kaitlin Spar 15, Taylor King 11, Amber Petermann 2, Tanisha Beetso 8, Brooke Miller 4. FG 23-64 (36 percent), FT 8-13 (62 percent). 3-point 10-25 (40 percent). Overall: 1-1. Next: University of Wisconsin-Superior JV 6 p.m. Wednesday.