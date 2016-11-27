Men's College Hockey: Bowling Green sweeps Anchorage
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio—Mitch McLain of Baxter collected two assists as the Bowling Green State University Falcons hockey team ran its unbeaten streak to six games and earned its first shutout of the season by defeating the Alaska-Anchorage Seawolves 3-0 Saturday.
McLain's multi-point game was his third of the season. He leads the Falcons with eight goals, 10 assists and 18 points.
On Friday, McLain scored 1:17 into the 3-on-3 overtime to give the Falcons a bonus point as they skated to a 3-3 tie with Alaska-Anchorage. Chris Pohlkamp and Matt Pohlkamp earned assists.
BGSU is 7-7-2 overall, 6-3-1 in WCHA games. The Falcons are unbeaten in their last six and have a 7-1-1 record in their last nine.
Bowling Green travels to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. for a pair of 7:07 p.m. games with Lake Superior State Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3. BGSU returns home the following weekend for a series with second-place Michigan Tech.