Men's College Hockey: Bowling Green sweeps Anchorage

McLain's multi-point game was his third of the season. He leads the Falcons with eight goals, 10 assists and 18 points.

On Friday, McLain scored 1:17 into the 3-on-3 overtime to give the Falcons a bonus point as they skated to a 3-3 tie with Alaska-Anchorage. Chris Pohlkamp and Matt Pohlkamp earned assists.

BGSU is 7-7-2 overall, 6-3-1 in WCHA games. The Falcons are unbeaten in their last six and have a 7-1-1 record in their last nine.

Bowling Green travels to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. for a pair of 7:07 p.m. games with Lake Superior State Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3. BGSU returns home the following weekend for a series with second-place Michigan Tech.