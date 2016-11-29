Men's College Hockey: McLain WCHA offensive player of week

The Baxter native continued his hot streak last weekend by marking his ninth career and third multi-point night of the season, tallying a pair of assists in a 3-0 shutout of Alaska Anchorage Saturday. McLain assisted on Tyler Spezia's goal 3:58 into the game, and on Casey Linkenheld's first career goal to make the score 3-0 midway through the second.

Friday, McLain notched the game-winning goal for the Falcons in the second overtime of 3-on-3 play to lift Bowling Green to a 4-3 win over the Seawolves. The goal earned the Falcons an extra point in WCHA standings.

On the season, McLain has a team-high 17 points through 15 games (7 goals, 10 assists). The player of the week award is the third of his career.

Bowling Green travels to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. to face Lake Superior State in WCHA play Friday and Saturday.