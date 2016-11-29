College Volleyball: CLC's Mathias first-team All-American

In 34 matches this season, encompassing 123 games, the 6-foot-1 Mathias pounded 498 kills (4.05 per game), had an attack percentage of .414, 10 set asissts and six ace serves. She ranked fourth in the nation in kills, fourth in block assists (88), fourth in points scored (570), fifth in kills per set and eighth in hitting percentage.

Mathias helped CLC to Northern Division and Region 13B championships. The Raiders finished 13-1 in division play, 22-13 overall after a fourth-place finish in the national tournament.