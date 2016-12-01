Women's College Basketball: Raiders overcome deficit for win

The Yellowjackets shot 50 percent from the floor but got to the free-throw line just five times for the game. The Raiders managed to shoot just 30 percent in the first half, but the Raiders scored 44 second half points and finished the game shooting 43 percent and moved to 2-1 overall.

Kaitlin Spar was the top CLC rebounder with 10 and she was followed by King with eight. The Raiders out rebounded the Yellowjackets 31-27 for the game.

Superior 30 26—56

Central Lakes 20 44—64

SUPERIOR

Mackenzie Kmecik 17, Etta Sorenson 2, Adriana DuPree 9, Morgan Nepstad 12, Jade Wong 10, Ashley Peplinski 6. FG 25-50 (50 percent), FT 2-5 (40 percent). 3-point 4-12 (33 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Cheyanne Johnson 11, Aleia Lupa 13, Kaitlin Spar 9, Taylor King 13, Tanisha Beetso 7, Brooke Miller 11. FG 23-53 (43 percent), FT 11-13 (85 percent). 3-point 7-17 (41 percent). Overall: 2-1. Next: host Riverland 5:45 p.m. Friday.