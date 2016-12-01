Lamontrell Fuller scored 14 points and TrayVon Lackey added 12 in the Raiders win. They overcame just 12 percent shooting from behind the arc.

CLC led 39-33 and weathered several comeback attempts from the Yellowjackets, including an errant three-point shot that missed with under 10 seconds to play to secure the win.

Nick Wiesmann led the team in rebounds with six, but the Yellowjackets won the battle on the boards 32-31. With the win the Raiders moved their overall record to 2-1.

Superior 33 28—61

Central Lakes 39 27—66

SUPERIOR

Bryan Sea 15, Alex Walther 2, Christian Sellers, Travis Nelson 18, Dom Woodhouse 2, Jordan Wetterlind 4, Peter Bassett 7, Andrew McGill 13. FG 24-56 (43 percent), FT 7-13 (54 percent). 3-point 6-26 (23 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Shawn McGee 11, Jacob Russell 2, TrayVon Lackey 12, Earnest Cowser 2, Toby Flannigan 2, Thomas Kornbaum 5, Shyheem Murray 5, Timothy Boyd 9, Nick Wiesmann 4, Lamontrell Fuller 14. FG 27-69 (39 percent), FT 10-14 (71 percent). 3-point 2-17 (12 percent). Overall: 2-1. Next: host Riverland 7:45 p.m. Friday.