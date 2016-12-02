Men's College Basketball: Fuller helps Raiders improve to 3-1
Lamontrell Fuller recorded 15 points and eight rebounds during the Central Lakes College Raiders' 63-54 non-division win over the Riverland Blue Devils Thursday.
Thomas Kornbaum added 14 points and Shawn McGee 11 for the Raiders who improved to 3-1 before hosting Anoka-Ramsey Saturday.
Riverland 27 27—54
Central Lakes 35 28—63
RIVERLAND
Junior Stone 14, Jef Moise 2, Samuel Kuany 1, Abdibari Abdikadir 3, Darius Bell 6, Mark Manyuon 2, Jace Klinkner 23, Marcus Wynn 1, Donte Makazu 2. FG 19-60 (32 percent), FT 5-13 (39 percent). 3-point 11-33 (33 percent).
CENTRAL LAKES
Shawn McGee 11, Jacob Russell 6, TrayVon Lackey 8, Toby Flannigan 2, Thomas Kornbaum 14, Timothy Boyd 5, Nick Wiesmann 2, Lamontrell Fuller 15. FG 22-60 (37 percent), FT 15-25 (60 percent). 3-point 4-19 (21 percent). Overall: 3-1. Next: host Anoka-Ramsey 3 p.m. Saturday.