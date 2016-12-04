Women's College Basketball: Rams rough up Raiders

The Raiders were up against a Rams team that made an appearance in the national tournament last season and are currently ranked sixth in the latest NJCAA poll.

They were facing a team that shot just under 40 percent from behind the arc and 45 percent from the field.

Raiders head coach Cassie Carey has been on an emotional roller coaster as her newborn daughter has been dealing with health issues. Carey has relied on new assistant coach Randy Swanhorst to lead the team while she is away.

Saturday she got the chance to get away from the hospital and come back for the game.

"I needed a break from the hospital and I came to the game and how great it was to see the girls, who are my extended family, and just to reconnect a little bit," said Carey. "I am trying to keep it all together and keep life in perspective, but the score of that game doesn't reflect our team.I am looking forward to seeing us in conference play."

CLC took a 10-9 lead behind a two-point basket from Brooke Miller. It was the last lead they would have. Soon after, Miller left the game with an injury. That hurt defensively against the Rams' top post player Kieara Hunter, who finished with 15 points.

"When you are playing really light and then you lose Brooke, who has been our sixth man and playing great out on the court, that is tough," said Carey. "She get's after it and to have a body down their to rebound she was missed for sure."

Trailing 42-26 at halftime, the Raiders were outscored 20-1 in the third quarter and the Rams' Roshanna Thomas finished with 22 points and Alyssa Correll tallied 21. Meanwhile, CLC was just 3-17 from behind the arc and lost the turnover battle 20-11.

"You get a chance to practice some things against other teams and they pressured the heck out of the ball," Carey said. "We had to learn how to utilize some cuts better or work through those times of adversity."

The Raiders' Cheyanne Johnson and Tanisha Beetso finished with 14 and 15 points.

"Basketball is important, but when I was recruiting these kids I said faith, family, and whatever you need as a priority in front of basketball we need to make sure we keep that and I am coaching through that myself," Carey said. "They all gave me big hugs and I think it was nice for us to be together."

Anoka-Ramsey 42 41 - 83

Central Lakes 26 20 - 46

ANOKA-RAMSEY

Lateah Tumon 9, Rashonna Thomas 22, Amanda Lindsay 4, Kieara Hunter 15, Daniel Lipscomb 5, Meagan Nelson 2, Alyssa Correll 21, Biftu Tula 4, Laya Sath 1. FG 28-62 (45 percent), FT 16-25 (64 percent). 3-point 11-29 (38 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Cheyanne Johnson 14, Aleia Lupa 2, Alexus Caldwell , Kaitlin Spar 9, Taylor King 2, Amber Petermann 2, Tanisha Beetso 15, Brooke Miller 2. FG 18-48 (percent), FT 7-10 (70 percent). 3-point 3-17 (18 percent). Overall: 2-2. Next: vs. Ridgewater at Willmar 5:45 p.m. Friday.