Men's College Basketball: Hot-shooting Rams down Raiders

The Raiders ended up losing to the Rams 77-69, but came away with positive feelings about where they are headed as a team.

"It was a great challenge," said Raiders head coach Jim Russell. "They are good with good guards and some size and they shoot the snot out of the ball. When you look at the stats, they have four guys shooting at 50 percent from 3-point land. Meanwhile, we can't hit one. But right now we are getting ready for after Christmas and conference season and we need a game like this."

The Rams' Edvonte Copeland scored 19 points and Mamadou Ngom and Kevin Schramm each added 16 as Anoka-Ramsey shot 49 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point.

Thomas Kornbaum led CLC with 16 points coming off the bench, and TrayVon Lackey collected 13 points. The Raiders shot just 34 percent from the field and 20 percent from behind the arc.

The Raiders trailed 14-9, but went on a 9-2 run with a Timothy Boyd field goal giving CLC an 18-16 lead. Anoka-Ramsey answered with a 16-7 run to secure a 32-25 halftime lead.

The Rams jumped out to a 10-point lead early in the second half, but the Raiders clawed their way back and tied the game at 55 on a two pointer from Kornbaum. Kornbaum scored six points during that stretch and Jacob Russell hit a 3-pointer and two free-throws on the following possession as part of that run.

The Rams built the lead back to 65-60 and then hit free throws down the stretch to pull away for the eight-point win.

"We fought till the end out there and we didn't back down from anyone," Russell said. "Their bigs are very good and overall it was a really good matchup. Even though the score doesn't reflect it we got a lot out of this."

The Raiders now get seven more games, starting with a Friday game at Ridgewater, to get ready for the conference season.

"We haven't found our identity yet and I think for this to be a really good team everyone is going to need to step up to do their duties, but I think that will come," Russell said. "But I love the heart and the work ethic."

Anoka-Ramsey 32 45 - 77

Central Lakes 25 44 - 69

ANOKA-RAMSEY

Mamadou Ngom 16, Edvonte Copeland 19, Kevin Schramm 16, Malik Williams 9, Chris Morgan 7, Jefferson Belmont 5, Zane Lind 4, Hanley Shear 1. FG 29-59 (49 percent), FT 10-17 (59 percent). 3-point 9-21 (43 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Shawn McGee 10, Jacob Russell 5, TrayVon Lackey 13, Toby Flannigan 3, Darrelle Bacon 6, Thomas Kornbaum 16, Timothy Boyd 9, Nick Wiesmann 2, Lamontrell Fuller 5. FG 24-71 (34 percent), FT 17-22 (77 percent). 3-point 4-20 (20 percent). Overall: 3-2. Next: vs Ridgewater at Willmar 5;45 p.m. Friday.