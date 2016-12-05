Men's College Hockey: McLain's second hat trick of season lifts Bowling Green
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich.—Mitch McLain notched his second hat trick of the season Saturday and the Bowling Green State University hockey team defeated Lake Superior State 5-2 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play.
Friday, the Falcons fell to Lake Superior State 4-2. Sophomore defenseman Chris Pohlkamp of Baxter collected an assist and blocked two shots for BGSU.
Bowling Green, 8-8-2 overall, 7-4-1-1 in the WCHA, hosts Michigan Tech at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday in WCHA play.