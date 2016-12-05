Search
    Men's College Hockey: McLain's second hat trick of season lifts Bowling Green

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 7:37 p.m.

    SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich.—Mitch McLain notched his second hat trick of the season Saturday and the Bowling Green State University hockey team defeated Lake Superior State 5-2 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play.

    Friday, the Falcons fell to Lake Superior State 4-2. Sophomore defenseman Chris Pohlkamp of Baxter collected an assist and blocked two shots for BGSU.

    Bowling Green, 8-8-2 overall, 7-4-1-1 in the WCHA, hosts Michigan Tech at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday in WCHA play.

