The junior forward from Baxter proved to the difference in BGSU's 5-2 win Saturday at Lake Superior State, netting his second hat trick of the season. McLain, who also scored three goals Nov. 19 at Alabama Huntsville, became the first WCHA player with multiple hat tricks in the same season since Colorado College's Rylan Schwartz had three during the 2011-12 campaign.

McLain scored the game's first goal Saturday, giving the Falcons a 1-0 lead after the first period. His second goal came at the 5:37 mark of the second period and again put BGSU on top, this time 2-1. He iced the Falcons' victory with a 6-on-4, short-handed, empty-net marker in the final minute.

One of three players nationally with two hat tricks this year, McLain has scored 14 of his 20 points since Nov. 1 (8 goals-6 assists), 10th-most in the country. This award is the fourth of his career (including one Rookie of the Week accolade).

BGSU hosts Michigan Tech at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday.