Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Men's College Basketball: Warriors shoot down Raiders

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Dec 9, 2016 at 11:53 p.m.

    WILLMAR—Ridgewater's Akeem Oglesby, a second-team All-American, scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Warriors to a 94-73 non-conference victory over the Central Lakes College Raiders Friday.

    Timothy Boyd totaled 17 points and Ronnie Kornbaum added 15 for the Raiders, who shot 38 percent and dropped to 3-3 overall.

    Ridgewater 45 49—94

    Central Lakes 41 32—73

    RIDGEWATER

    Devin Fostervold 2, Marvin Perkins Jr. 15, Taylor DeLaughter 5, McAllister 17, Ringkob 7, Milan 6, Jack Turnbull 16, Akeem Oglesbey 26. FG 33-68 (49 percent), FT 14-19 (74 percent). 3-point 14-34 (41 percent).

    CENTRAL LAKES

    Shawn McGee 5, TrayVon Lackey 4, Earnest Cowser 10, Sheddrick Porter 4, Thomas Kornbaum 15, Shyheem Murray 9, Timothy Boyd 17, Lamontrell Fuller 9. FG 22-58 (38 percent), FT 17-27 (63 percent). 3-point 12-28 (43 percent). Overall: 3-3.

    Explore related topics:sportscollegeCentral Lakes College Raidersmen's college basketballmcacridgewater
    Advertisement
    randomness