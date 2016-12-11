Women's College Hockey: Gophers fall to Terriers in OT

Minnesota (15-3-2 overall, 12-2-2-2 WCHA) was led by Kelly Pannek (1 goal, 2 assists) and Megan Wolfe (3a) with three points each. For the second straight game, five different Gophers scored goals.

With the loss, Minnesota settles for a non-conference series split on the road to wrap up the 2016 calendar year after the Gophers defeated the Terriers, 5-1, in Game One Friday. For the series, seven different Gophers scored goals led by two each from Kate Schipper, Lee Stecklein, and Sarah Potomak.

Minnesota has three weekends off from competition before returning to action by hosting the Minnesota Whitecaps in an exhibition game at 9 p.m. Jan. 6 at Ridder Arena, and admission is free.

The Gophers then face Minnesota State Mankato in a non-conference match-up in this year's U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women's Faceoff Classic at 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at Braemar Arena in Edina.

