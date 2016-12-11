Men's College Hockey: Gates gives Gophers sweep of Spartans

This weekend's pair of 4-2 wins gives the Maroon & Gold its first road sweep against the Spartans since the 1978-79 season.

In addition to Gates' game-winner, Minnesota picked up goals from Jake Bischoff, Rem Pitlick and Tyler Sheehy.

The Gophers (9-5-2 overall, 3-1-0-0 Big Ten) return to action with the 26th annual Mariucci Classic Dec. 30-31 hosting Mercyhurst, Alabama Huntsville and Massachusetts.