Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray led the Gamecocks (7-1) with 22 and 18 points, respectively. Davis made six of South Carolina's 16 threes. The Gophers made 10 shots from behind the arc.

The Gophers kept the rebounding matchup close at a 45-38 disadvantage, scoring 21 second-chance points, but shot 28.6 percent overall while the Gamecocks shot 52.8 percent.

Minnesota hosts Belmont at noon Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Williams Arena in a game that will be televised on the Big Ten Network.