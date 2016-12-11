Kaitlin Spar and Brooke Miller finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively. The Raiders shot just 29 percent for the game, only 3-for-24 from 3-point range and saw their overall record drop to 3-3.

Minnesota West 37 49—86

Central Lakes 23 32—55

MINNESOTA WEST

Taylor Noid 10, Emily Haubrich 18, Brenna Kramer 20, Brooklyn Barnett 3, Tanner Gunnink 7, Andrea Hinkeldey 16, Ashlynn Wabeke, 5 Katherin Ihnen 7. FG 32-74 (43 percent), FT 12-17 (71 percent). 3-point 10-31 (32 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Aleia Lupa 7, Kaitlin Spar 13, Taylor King 3, Tanisha Beetso 22, Brooke Miller 10. FG 17-59 (29 percent), FT 18-25 (72 percent). 3-point 3-24 (13 percent). Overall: 3-3. Next: host MSCTC Fergus Falls 6 p.m. Friday.