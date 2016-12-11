Lamontrell Fuller added 21 points for the Raiders who moved to 4-3 overall.

The Raiders shot 43 percent from the field and 45 percent from behind the arc. They also held the Blue Jays to 37-percent shooting.

Minnesota West 69

Central Lakes 84

MINNESOTA WEST

Kuol Chol 10, Brandon Harcula 10, Jayden Hampton 12, Gbrown Ochothow 4, Darin Hesebeck 14, Kevin Carter 4, Trevoris Waugh 10, Nick Ahrens, Rolando Ramos 5. FG 21-57 (37 percent), FT 20-28 (71 percent). 3-point 7-22 (32 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Tanner Heinsius 1, Shawn McGee 3, Osirus Washington 2, Jacob Russell 6, TrayVon Lackey 23, Earnest Cowser 3, Darrelle Bacon 3, Thomas Kornbaum 12, Shyheem Murray 6, Timothy Boyd 4, Lamontrell Fuller 21. FG 26-60 (43 percent), FT 23-29 (79 percent). 3-point 9-20 (45 percent). Overall: 4-3. Next: host MSCTC Fergus Falls at Central Lakes 8 p.m. Friday.