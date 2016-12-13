2. Washington State junior quarterback Luke Falk has completed 71 percent of his passes for 4,204 yards and 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, and he's been helped this season by a surprising running game led by the trio of Jamal Morrow, James Williams and Gerard Wicks. In order to keep Falk and the Cougars' explosive offense off the field, Minnesota will need to control the clock behind sophomore Rodney Smith, who finished fourth in the Big Ten with 1,084 rushing yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Mitch Leidner added 10 rushing touchdowns but threw 12 interceptions.

3. The teams share a common opponent in Oregon State, which lost to Minnesota (30-23) in the season opener before falling to Washington State (35-31) on Oct. 29. Washington State won the last meeting between the teams 41-9 in 1988 and leads the all-time series by a 3-2 margin. Cougars coach Mike Leach faced Minnesota during his time at Texas Tech and led the Red Raiders to a dramatic comeback victory at the 2006 Insight Bowl, rallying from a 38-7 deficit in the third quarter to beat the Gophers 44-41 in overtime.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Washington State -6.5

ABOUT MINNESOTA (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten): While first-year coach Tracy Claeys failed to record any marquee victories, the Gophers avoided any major missteps and nearly won at Penn State in early October before falling 29-26 in overtime. Leidner has completed 56.4 percent of his passes for 2,040 yards and seven touchdowns, including five to Southern California native Drew Wolitarsky, who has caught 61 passes for 787 yards. The Gophers ranked 13th in the Big 10 in pass defense but linemen Steven Richardson and Blake Cashman combined for 13.5 sacks and could help disrupt Falk's rhythm.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12): Falk is without injured starting wide receiver River Cracraft but still has a pair of potent deep threats in Gabe Marks and Tavares Martin Jr., who combined for 146 catches, 1,575 yards and 20 touchdowns. Left guard Cody O'Connell was named a first team All-American while safety Shalom Luani joined Marks as an All-Pac-12 first team selection after recording four interceptions along with 58 tackles, including 8.5 for loss. The Cougars' underrated defense includes linebacker Peyton Pelluer, who had a team-high 89 tackles and will play a key role in slowing down the Gophers' running game.

PREDICTION: Washington State 38, Minnesota 31

