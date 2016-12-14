The Gophers (8-4 overall) notched their third victory against 2016 NCAA Tournament teams in the non-conference season.

Edwards scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a 5-for-5 performance at the free throw line late in the game. Her last two free throws put the Gophers up three with seven seconds to go. Belmont's 3-point attempt missed, and the Bruins (6-5) settled for a put-back.

Edwards shot 11-of-15 from the field and 7-of-8 from the line on the game. Her previous career high was 22 points. Carlie Wagner and Kenisha Bell each scored 16 points, and Joanna Hedstrom pulled down a season-high 11 rebounds.

The Gophers grabbed 40 rebounds but out-shot the Bruins 46.2 percent to 36.8 percent. Led by Edwards, Minnesota held a 44-30 advantage in inside scoring.