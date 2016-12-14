College Football: Bison watch party Friday at Shep's
Bison Nation, alumni and friends are invited to gather at Shep's on 6th at 7 p.m. Friday to watch North Dakota State play James Madison in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
The game will be televised on ESPN2.
NDSU is the No. 1 seed and James Madison is No. 4. Both teams are 12-1.
The winner advances to the Jan. 7 national championship game in Frisco, Texas, against the winner of Saturday's semifinal featuring Youngstown State (11-3) at No. 2 seed Eastern Washington (12-1).