Minnesota Gophers move to 11-1 with 76-66 win

McBrayer scored on the ensuing possession, and a dunk by Reggie Lynch pushed the margin back to six.

Iverson Fleming hit a 3-pointer for the Blackbirds (7-4) to make it 42-39, but Gophers guard Akeem Springs answered with a 3-pointer and the visitors never got that close again.

McBrayer was 8 of 11 from the field, including his only 3-point attempt, and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Guard Nate Mason added 19 points and forward Jordan Murphy had 13. Forward Eric Curry had 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Fleming led all scorers with 24 points. The Blackbirds senior went 6 of 8 from 3-point range but had six of the team's 19 turnovers. Nura Zanna had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Jerome Frink just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine boards.

Minnesota was outrebounded 38-32 and allowed LIU-Brooklyn to shoot 42.9 percent from 3-point range, but it committed just 10 turnovers to the Blackbirds' 19 and helped itself by making 10 of 13 free throws.

Minnesota guard Amir Coffey did not play because of a bruised foot suffered in last weekend's victory over Illinois State. He went through warm-ups with the team but was replaced in the starting lineup by Springs.