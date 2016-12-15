College Football: Raiders' Henry, Rau All-Americans

Rau was named second-team All-America offense. The 5-8, 175-pound sophomore tight end from Litchfield led the team in receiving with 67 catches for 650 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 105 yards.

They helped the Raiders to an 11-1 record and an appearance in the first Red Grange Bowl in Illinois where CLC was defeated in 25-22 in overtime by the College of DuPage.

CLC finished the regular season 8-0 and won Eastern Divison and MCAC state championships on its way to the bowl game.