Men's College Basketball: Raiders handle Fergus Falls
Lamontrell Fuller tallied 19 points during the Central Lakes College Raiders' 77-61 win over the Fergus Falls Spartans on Day One of the CLC Winter Invitational Friday.
Keonte Jenkins added 18 points for the Raiders and Timothy Boyd contributed 14.
Fergus Falls 23 38—61
Central Lakes 31 46—77
FERGUS FALLS
Demetrius Roberts 4, Isaiah Lemke 9, Jaleel Butler 6, Najee Baham 5, Tyler Owen 3, Chris Tungseth 9, Jared Affield 4, Jay Zimmerman 18, Grant Yohnke 3, FG 20-52 (39 percent), FT 16-28 (58 percent). 3-point 5-24 (21 percent).
CENTRAL LAKES
Tanner Heinsius 2, Shawn McGee 3, Keonte' Jenkins 18, Osirus Washington 5, TrayVon Lackey 5, Earnest Cowser 8, Darrelle Bacon 3, Timothy Boyd 14, Lamontrell Fuller 19. FG 29-63 (46 percent), FT 9-12 (75 percent). 3-point 10-32 (31 percent). Overall: 5-3. Next: vs. Leech Lake Tribal College 6 p.m. Saturday in CLC Winter Invitational.