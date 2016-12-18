Women's College Basketball: LaPointe's points outdo Raiders

Spar scored 16 points to lead the Raiders. Brooke Miller added 12 and newcomer Stephanie Blazek finished with 10.

The teams will meet two more times in the Northern Division. The Raiders know that ball handling will be crucial as they struggled against Itasca's press, playing without point guard Cheyanne Johnson, who was injured.

The Vikings built a 14-5 lead and ended the first quarter with a 14-9 lead. Itasca's press hurt the Raiders in the second quarter as it opened up a 38-21 halftime edge. It was CLC's lowest scoring quarter as it managed just 12 points.

"We have been trying to have our posts handle the ball and they do it pretty well with Kaitlin and Tanisha (Beetso)," said Raiders coach Randy Swanhorst. "However, Itasca is smart and they went after our guards with the traps so we really needed to be organized and that will come with time."

Itasca's LaPointe led all scorers with 27 points. Kari Kuschel added 15.

Miller and Spar combined for eight points in the third quarter. The Raiders outscored Itasca 23-16 in the fourth quarter. CLC's Tanisha Beetso finished with nine points.

"Tanisha is a scorer and she can score in a lot of ways, and I also think that one of the unsung heros both days was Amber Petermann. She really stepped it up," Swanhorst said. "Also with Kaitlin they didn't have an answer for her today."

Itasca 38 38—76

Central Lakes 21 41—62

Central Lakes

Aleia Lupa 5, Kaitlin Spar 16, Taylor King 6, Amber Petermann 4, Tanisha Beetso 9, Brooke Miller 12, Stephanie Blazek 10. FT 7-7 (100 percent) Overall: 3-5 Next: host Minnesota West 6 p.m. Friday, Jan 6.

ITASCA

Amber Smith 6, Dez LaPointe 27, Amy Gelhar 9, Kari Kuschel 15, Tiandra Haley 7, Krystal Karppinen 8, Beka Weller 2, Robin Guertin 2. FT 3-3 (100 percent).