Men's College Basketball: Raiders roll over Leech Lake

Timothy Boyd scored 23 points and Keonte' Jenkins totaled 20 off the bench for the Raiders, who shot 69 percent from the field.

CLC's Thomas Kornbaum hit for 19 points and established an inside presence for the Raiders.

"I'm having a lot of fun and I am playing with a lot of guys who can get me the ball when I am open and it is fun scoring," said Kornbaum.

With two games remaining before the conference opener, CLC is looking at a number of different player rotations.

"Any game we play right now is good for us because we need to work on a lot of things," said Raiders head coach Jim Russell. "The game has different ways of things happening and those are things you have to work through and it gives us confidence."

Leech Lake presented a challenge for physical challenge for CLC. It was led by Tristan Keah-Tigh, who finished with 22 points.

The Raiders went on a 12-point run and jumped out to a 25-14 first half lead. Jenkins and Boyd caused scored 27 of CLC's 52 first-half points.

Kornbaum scored the Raiders' first six points of the second half and CLC built a 75-48 lead.

"It was great playing against these guys," said Kornbaum. "They played hard and sometimes the game gets emotional, but you just have to play the game."

The Raiders will break for Christmas before hosting Minnesota West Jan. 6.

"It was a good game and a good tournament for us," said Russell. "It was good to get a "W" and to take a step forward as we are still looking for an identity. The most important thing going forward is that we continue to play the game the right way."

Leech Lake 36 35—71

Central Lakes 52 51—103

LEECH LAKE

Brandon Masten 15, Brian Jad 8, Tristan Keah-Tigh 22, Jordan Collins 16, Johnathan Staples 6, Dave Jones 4 . FG 24-39 (62 percent), FT 12-13 (92 percent). 3-point 11-18 (61 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Jacob Russell 3, TrayVon Lackey 6, Thomas Kornbaum 19, Timothy Boyd 23, Shawn McGee 2, Avery Smith, 1, Keonte' Jenkins 20, Sheddrick Porter 4, Toby Flannigan 1, Darrelle Bacon 2, Shyheem Murray 10, Lamontrell Fuller 12. FG 36-52 (69 percent), FT 22-23 (96 percent). 3-point 9-18 (50 percent). Overall: 5-3. Next: host Minnesota West 8 p.m. Jan. 6.