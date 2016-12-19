Pohlkamp tallied in the first period, McLain in the third and Bowling Green closed the first half of the season with an overall record of 9-11-2. The Falcons are 8-7-1 in WCHA play.

Pohlkamp netted his seventh goal of the season, his first since a 5-3 win at Northern Michigan Nov. 12.

For McLain, it was his first game-winning goal of the season at even strength and his team-leading 11th marker of the season. It also marked the 14th game this season he has notched at least one point. Through 22 games, he has accumulated a team-high 22 points.

McLain collected an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to Fairbanks.

The Falcons return to action Dec. 30 when they host RIT in non-conference play at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.