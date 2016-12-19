Men's College Hockey: Pohlkamp, McLain score in Bowling Green victory
FAIRBANKS, Alaska—Brainerd High School graduates Matt Pohlkamp and Mitch McLain scored goals for Bowling Green State University as the Falcons secured a 6-3 road win over the University of Alaska Fairbanks Saturday.
Pohlkamp tallied in the first period, McLain in the third and Bowling Green closed the first half of the season with an overall record of 9-11-2. The Falcons are 8-7-1 in WCHA play.
Pohlkamp netted his seventh goal of the season, his first since a 5-3 win at Northern Michigan Nov. 12.
For McLain, it was his first game-winning goal of the season at even strength and his team-leading 11th marker of the season. It also marked the 14th game this season he has notched at least one point. Through 22 games, he has accumulated a team-high 22 points.
McLain collected an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to Fairbanks.
The Falcons return to action Dec. 30 when they host RIT in non-conference play at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.