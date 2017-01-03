Women's College Basketball: Bismarck State tramples Raiders

Kaitlin Spar was the lone Raider to finish in double figures with 10 points. CLC shot just 34 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, the Mystics converted on 18 of 32 three-point attempts.

The Division I Mystics led 52-20 at the half and raised their record to 9-2 while CLC dropped to 3-6 overall.

Bismarck 52 41—93

Central Lakes 20 23—43

BISMARCK STATE

Ariana Zook 9, Syann Golus 2, Cassidy Wilhelm 11, Rumor Stokes 3, Mara Roteliuk 5, McKayla Howling Wolf 9, Mariah Sellon 2, Hannah Hanson 2, Nicole Bunting 16, Mikenzie Elliott 2, Jaycee Walter 4, Macy Lynch 20. FG 32-64 (50 percent), FT 3-6 (50 percent). 3-point 18-32 (56 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Cheyanne Johnson 6, Aleia Lupa 8, Kaitlin Spar 10, Taylor King 3, Amber Petermann 6, Brooke Miller 8. FG 13-38 (34 percent), FT 12-19 (63 percent). 3-point 3-15 (20 percent). Overall: 3-6. Next: hosts Minnesota West 6 p.m. Friday.