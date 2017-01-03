Men's College Basketball: Mystics shade Raiders

The loss dropped the Raiders to 6-4 overall while the Mystics improved to 6-6.

CLC started the game a bit flat and trailed by 21 early in the first half. The Raiders were able to whittle it to 12 points by halftime as they trailed 47-35.

A shot from Timothy Boyd cut the lead to 47-40 a minute into the half. Jenkins and Jacob Russell each hit threes to pull the Raiders to within five and another 3-ball from Jenkins at 11:20 gave CLC its first lead 59-58.

The Raiders increased the lead to five points, but too many Bismarck trips to the foul line, and too many late Raider turnovers, shoved CLC into an 8-point hole with a little more than two minutes left.

Led by Jenkins, the Raiders continued to battle. His three with three seconds left pulled the Raiders to within the final score.

Earnest Cowser and Lamontrell Fuller also finished in double figures with 11 points each for the Raiders who committed 22 fouls to Bismarck's 15.

For the game, the Mystics converted 25 of 32 free throws. The Raiders' Thomas Kornbaum fouled out late in the contest.

Bismarck State 47 36—83

Central Lakes 35 46—81

BISMARCK STATE

Peyton Gabrielson 3, Usman Haruna 12, Brody Nieuwsma 18, Grant Kohlus 3, LeRoy Smith 11, Michael Olson 3, Kaelen Johnson 6, Melvin Collins 15, Jesse Roberts 9, Jeremy Friesz 3. FG 27-48 (56 percent), FT 25-32 (78 percent). 3-point 4-14 (29 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Shawn McGee 5, Keonte' Jenkins 31,Jacob Russell 2, Earnest Cowser 11, Toby Flannigan 1, Darrelle Bacon 3, Thomas Kornbaum 8, Shyheem Murray 3, Timothy Boyd 6, Lamontrell Fuller 11. FG 27-43 (63 percent), FT 16-19 (84 percent). 3-point 11-22 (50 percent). Overall: 6-4. Next: hosts Minnesota West Community 8 p.m. Friday.