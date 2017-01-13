Thomas Kornbaum and Keonte' Jenkins each added 17 points as the Raiders won for the the sixth time in their last seven games, and increased their winning streak to three.

After trailing 19-9 early in the first half, CLC stormed back to take a 46-24 into the locker room at halftime. Led by Fuller's 18 first-half points, the Raiders shot 58 percent as a team while holding the Vikings to just 29 percent shooting. Another key first-half stat was second-chance points where CLC led by a margin of 7-0.

Raiders head coach Jim Russell was able to go deep in his bench as 13 players saw action and the Raiders moved to 9-4 overall.

Itasca 24 31—55

Central Lakes 46 52—98

ITASCA

Brian Buchanon 6, Preniss McGowan 6, Royon Mack 10, Christopher Olivia 3, Malcolm White 7, DiQuan Craig 3, Trevor Elhard 15, Cameron Scott 5. FG 20-61 (33 percent), FT 9-19 (47 percent). 3-point 6-18 (33 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Tanner Heinsius 4, Shawn McGee 8, Keonte' Jenkins 17, Osirus Washington 11, Toby Flannigan 2, Darrelle Bacon 5, Thomas Kornbaum 17, Timothy Boyd 7, Lamontrell Fuller 27. FG 35-67 (52 percent), FT 21-31 (68 percent). 3-point 7-18 (39 percent). Division: 1-0. Overall: 9-4. Next: at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College 3 p.m. Saturday.