Taylor King led the Raiders with 17 points while Tanisha Beetso finished with 16, including a big 3-point play late in the game that helped preserve the Raiders' win.

Battling through a few injuries, Spar notched 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Cheyanne Johnson also hit double figures with 10 points as CLC improved to 2-2 in division play.

With the Raiders clinging to the 1-point lead, the Voyageurs grabbed the defensive rebound with three seconds left, but missed a desperation shot at the buzzer.

Rainy River 35 36—71

Central Lakes 35 37—72

RAINY RIVER

Tashiara Sheftall 19, Charity Jospeh 4, Janelle Pierre-Louis 2, Cassie Tomczak 18, Vilawn Mobley 12, Elisha Chery 13, Monica Vidoni 3. FG 26-63 (41 percent), FT 14-20 (70 percent). 3-point 5-17 (29 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Cheyanne Johnson 10, Aleia Lupa 5, Kaitlin Spar 14, Taylor King 17, Amber Petermann 6, Tanisha Beetso 16. FG 29-63 (46 percent), FT 10-20 (50 percent). 3-point 4-15 ( percent). Division: 2-2. Overall: 5-10. Next: at Hibbing 1 p.m. Saturday.