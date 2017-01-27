Men's College Basketball: Kornbaum, Jenkins lift Raiders

The Raiders gained a little separation on the Voyageurs, one of three teams that was tied with CLC for first place in the division.

The Raiders shot 50 percent from the field and held Rainy River to 33 percent shooting as they moved to 4-1 in division play.

Rainy River 29 31—60

Central Lakes 35 39—74

RAINY RIVER

Ryston Watts , Mike Miller 8, Juvontae Nash 12, Jeanpaul Schiffino 6, Kalif McAdoo 3, Ira Johnson 14, Davarious Wright 17. FG 24-72 (33 percent), FT 7-12 (58 percent). 3-point 5-26 (19 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Shawn McGee 12, Keonte' Jenkins 18, Jacob Russell 2, TrayVon Lackey 6, Thomas Kornbaum 15, Timothy Boyd 7, Nick Wiesmann 2, Lamontrell Fuller 12. FG 31-62 (50 percent), FT 7-10 (70 percent). 3-point 5-20 (25 percent). Division: 4-1. Overall: 12-5. Next: at Hibbing 3 p.m. Saturday.