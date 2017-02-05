Aleia Lupa scored a team-high 22 points and Tanisha Beetso added 18 points for CLC which has won three of its last four games. Brooke Miller tallied 17 points as the Raiders moved over .500 in division play at 4-3.

"We only played with five players with Steph (Blazek) attending her National Guard training, and with Kaitlin (Spar) on the sidelines after surgery on her hand," said CLC coach Randy Swanhorst. "A lot of things could have gone wrong with only five players. The girls really banded together to put together an impressive performance."

The Ironwomen are winless and the loss dropped them to 0-6 in division play.

The Raiders shot 51 percent from the field and outscored Vermilion 15-4 in points off of turnovers.

Vermilion 29 31—60

Central Lakes 38 35—73

VERMILION

Wynter George 4, Jennefir Beyer 2, Marlee Muhvich 24, Rebekah Harrington 4, Greta Saulic 17, Raven Webster 5, Danielle Boettcher 2, Taylor Anderson 2. FG 25-76 (33 percent), FT 5-10 (50 percent). 3-point 5-16 (31 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Aleia Lupa 22, Taylor King 12, Amber Petermann 4, Tanisha Beetso 18, Brooke Miller 17. FG 30-59 (51 percent), FT 9-14 (64 percent). 3-point 4-12 (33 percent). Division: 4-3. Overall: 6-11. Next: vs. Mesabi at Virginia 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.