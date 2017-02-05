The Raiders and Ironmen have tied for the Northern Division title each of the last two years. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the Ironmen have won a coin flip each of those years resulting in the division's No. 1 seed at the state tournament.

Entering Saturday's game on a 5-game win streak, CLC was looking to sweep the season series and move two games up on Vermilion in the division standings. But the Raiders were done in by shooting from behind the arc and by turnovers.

The Raiders, who slip to 6-2 in division play, shot just 27 percent from 3-point and trailed 50-31 at halftime.

Vermilion outscored the Raiders 28-13 from behind the arc and in points off of turnovers 24-12.

Vermilion 50 31—81

Central Lakes 31 39—70

VERMILION

Denario Jackson 19, Bradlee Lewis 9, Clifton Lloyd 31, Demetrice Mitchell 13, Elijah Johnson 2, Devonta Whitaker 7. FG 26-54 (48 percent), FT 21-28 (75 percent). 3-point 8-20 (40 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Shawn McGee 10, Keonte' Jenkins 12, Jacob Russell 7, TrayVon Lackey 1, Thomas Kornbaum 4, Timothy Boyd 22, Nick Wiesmann 4, Lamontrell Fuller 10. FG 24-57 (42 percent), FT 18-22 (82 percent). 3-point 4-15 (27 percent). Division: 6-2. Overall: 14-6. Next: vs.Mesabi at Virginia 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.