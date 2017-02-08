Long-range shooting is Raiders undoing in loss to Mesabi

One of the big parts of the game that hurt CLC was three-point shooting where the Lady Norse outscored the Raiders by a 27-9 margin. The Norse improved to 6-1 in division play and won for the seventh time in their last eight games.

The Raiders dropped to 4-4 in division play, and had won three of their last four before Wednesday's game which was good for fourth place in the division.

They played again with just six players while Kaitlin Spar recovers from surgery to her hand.

"We had a tough first half tonight," said head coach Randy Swanhorst. "They are receiving votes for a national ranking and they pressure the ball really well. We will go back and prepare for a big game against Rainy River. Kaitlin hopes to get her cast off on Monday."

Mesabi 53 23—76

Central Lakes 25 28—53

MESABI

Brielle Wills 10, Maija DePaulis 10, Abby Mayry 5, Cora Peterson 4, Morgan Johnson 16, Lexi Hill 15, Taneesha Dupree 8, Alexis Boissy 5, MaKayla Goerdt 3. FG 29-67 (44 percent), FT 9-14 (64 percent). 3-point 9-25 (36 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Aleia Lupa 9, Taylor King 7, Amber Petermann 2, Tanisha Beetso 24, Brooke Miller 8, Steph Blazek 3. FG 19-57 (33 percent), FT 12-20 (60 percent). 3-point 3-11 (27 percent). Division: 4-4. Overall: 7-12. Next: host Rainy River 1 p.m. Saturday.