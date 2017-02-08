Keonte' Jenkins led the way for the Raiders in the 87-77 win. Thomas Kornbaum, Jacob Russell, and Timothy Boyd each added 11 points, as six Raiders finished in double figures in scoring.

The win was the sixth in the last seven games for the Raiders who are tied for first in the Northern Division with Northland and Vermilion.

Two big battles that went the right way for CLC were points in the paint where the Raiders prevailed by a 40-32 margin, and in points off the bench where the margin was 25-17.

Mesabi 34 43—77

Central Lakes 39 48—87

MESABI

Kristofer Warren 9, Marquez Tatum 2, Delon Samuna 12, J'Neil Gibson 1, Laurel Ladd 20, Emmanuel Weatherall 3, Shaheem Sanders 11, Jermaine Russell 16, Kasime Davenport 3. FG 27-66 (41 percent), FT 14-19 (74 percent). 3-point 9-29 (31 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Shawn McGee 9, Keonte' Jenkins 19, Jacob Russell 11, TrayVon Lackey 10, Darrelle Bacon 6, Thomas Kornbaum 11, Timothy Boyd 11, Lamontrell Fuller 10. FG 30-66 (46 percent), FT 19-26 (73 percent). 3-point 8-16 (50 percent). Division: 7-2. Overall: 15-6. Next: host Rainy River 3 p.m. Saturday.