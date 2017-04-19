College Baseball: Raiders drop doubleheader to Pioneers
THIEF RIVER FALLS—Brady Moulzolf knocked out two hits, and Nik Gasner doubled for the Central Lakes Raiders in a doubleheader vs. Northland at Thief River Falls on Wednesday.
The Raiders managed just seven total hits on the afternoon as they lost by scores of 9-0 and 12-2 to the Pioneers. The Raiders losing streak increased to 12 games, while Northland won for the first time in four games.
Game One
Northland 9 12 0
Central Lakes 0 2 3
WP: Henry Pesch. LP: Nik Gasner.
Game Two
Northland 12 10 2
Central Lakes 2 5 2
WP: Matt Howell, LP: Jacob Swendsrud. 2B- Nik Gasner. Division: CLC 0-5. Overall: CLC 1-27. Next: Central Lakes vs. Riverland at Austin 2 p.m. Friday (2).