Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    College Baseball: Raiders drop doubleheader to Pioneers

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:09 p.m.

    THIEF RIVER FALLS—Brady Moulzolf knocked out two hits, and Nik Gasner doubled for the Central Lakes Raiders in a doubleheader vs. Northland at Thief River Falls on Wednesday.

    The Raiders managed just seven total hits on the afternoon as they lost by scores of 9-0 and 12-2 to the Pioneers. The Raiders losing streak increased to 12 games, while Northland won for the first time in four games.

    Game One

    Northland 9 12 0

    Central Lakes 0 2 3

    WP: Henry Pesch. LP: Nik Gasner.

    Game Two

    Northland 12 10 2

    Central Lakes 2 5 2

    WP: Matt Howell, LP: Jacob Swendsrud. 2B- Nik Gasner. Division: CLC 0-5. Overall: CLC 1-27. Next: Central Lakes vs. Riverland at Austin 2 p.m. Friday (2).

    Explore related topics:sportscollegeCentral Lakes College RaidersCollege baseballmcacCentral Division
    Advertisement
    randomness