College Baseball: Raiders drop doubleheader to Pioneers

The Raiders managed just seven total hits on the afternoon as they lost by scores of 9-0 and 12-2 to the Pioneers. The Raiders losing streak increased to 12 games, while Northland won for the first time in four games.

Game One

Northland 9 12 0

Central Lakes 0 2 3

WP: Henry Pesch. LP: Nik Gasner.

Game Two

Northland 12 10 2

Central Lakes 2 5 2

WP: Matt Howell, LP: Jacob Swendsrud. 2B- Nik Gasner. Division: CLC 0-5. Overall: CLC 1-27. Next: Central Lakes vs. Riverland at Austin 2 p.m. Friday (2).