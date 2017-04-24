College Baseball: Tech sweeps CLC
THIEF RIVER FALLS—Brady Moulzolf scored two runs during the Central Lakes Raiders 7-5 loss to St. Cloud Tech in Game One Saturday.
Alonzo Knowles finished 3-4 with one RBI for the Raiders in game one. Jacob Hyytinen tallied a double and Devon Brown went 2-3 with one RBI and one run.
Nik Gasner recorded CLC's lone hit in their 14-0 Game Two loss to St. Cloud Tech.
Game One
St. Cloud Tech 7 11 1
Central Lakes 5 13 4
WP: Ismael Martinez. LP: Nik Gasner. 2B: CLC-Jacob Hyytinen.
Game Two
St. Cloud Tech 14 15 1
Central Lakes 0 1 1
Division: CLC 0-7. Overall: CLC 1-31. Next: Central Lakes at Minnesota State Community and Technical College 2 p.m. Tuesday (2).