College Softball: Raiders split with Rainy River

Smude went 2-3 with two runs, a double, home run and two RBIs during a 7-3 loss in Game One. Hannah Munsch drove in the other CLC run. Losing pitcher Kayla Larson permitted nine hits and seven runs (six earned) with three walks and five strikeouts in a complete game.

During a 16-8 victory in Game Two, Smude went 4-4 with three runs and a solo home run. Maddy Stall, Andrea Wagoner and Lindsey Bennett each collected three hits for CLC, Summer Bond and Kelsey Platz each contributed two. Stall and Larson also homered. Wagoner got the win, yielding 10 hits and eight runs (7 earned) with three walks and four strikeouts in a complete game.

Game One

Rainy River 7 14 0

Central Lakes 3 4 4

WP: Arianna Orre. LP: Kayla Larson. 2B: CLC-Kaye Smude. HR: CLC-Smude.

Game Two

Rainy River 8 12 1

Central Lakes 16 20 1

WP: Andrea Wagoner. LP: Sam Hack. 2B: CLC-Rachel Mathias, Lindsey Bennett. HR: CLC-Maddy Stall, Smude, Larson. Division: CLC 3-1. Overall: CLC 9-14. Next: Mesabi at Central Lakes 3 p.m. Wednesday (2).