College Baseball: Raiders halt 16-game losing streak

He allowed nine hits and five runs (3 earned) as the victory halted the Raiders' losing streak at 16 games. Alonzo Knowles went 2-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Gasner, Derrek French and Eric Kossan each had two hits in Game Two to lead the Raiders at bat.

Devon Brown tallied two doubles, two runs and an RBI during the Raiders' 13-7 loss in Game One. Mike Tveitbakk collected two RBIs, Brady Moulzolf was 2-3 with a double and Knowles was 2-4.

Game One

Fergus Falls 13 13 2

Central Lakes 7 10 3

WP: Zach Thunselle. LP: Levi Jeska. 2B: CLC-Devon Brown (2), Brady Moulzolf, Alonzo Knowles.

Game Two

Fergus Falls 5 9 5

Central Lakes 8 11 3

WP: Nik Gasner. LP: Jay Zimmerman. 2B: CLC-Alonzo Knowles. Division: CLC 1-8. Overall: CLC 2-32. Next: Itasca at Central Lakes 1 p.m. Saturday (2).