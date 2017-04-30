College Softball: Wagoner pitches, bats CLC to victory
Andrea Wagoner was 2-for-3 with a double for Central Lakes College and pitched her way to a 5-0 Game One Raiders shutout during Saturday's Northern Division doubleheader with Hibbing.
Wagoner struck out two, walked none and gave up five hits. Kayla Larson was 2-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs.
Larson went 1-for-3 and drove in a run during the Raiders' 4-1 Game Two loss. She also pitched a complete game, walked three, struck out two and allowed three earned runs.
Game One
Itasca 0 5 0
Central Lakes 5 7 0
WP: Andrea Wagoner. LP: Mandi McNeil. 2B: CLC-Wagoner, Kayla Larson. 3B: CLC-Larson.
Game Two
Itasca 4 7 1
Central Lakes 1 4 1
WP: McNeil. LP: Larson. Division: CLC 4-2. Overall: CLC 10-15. Next: CLC hosts Mesabi Range 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).