College Softball: Wagoner pitches, bats CLC to victory

Wagoner struck out two, walked none and gave up five hits. Kayla Larson was 2-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

Larson went 1-for-3 and drove in a run during the Raiders' 4-1 Game Two loss. She also pitched a complete game, walked three, struck out two and allowed three earned runs.

Game One

Itasca 0 5 0

Central Lakes 5 7 0

WP: Andrea Wagoner. LP: Mandi McNeil. 2B: CLC-Wagoner, Kayla Larson. 3B: CLC-Larson.

Game Two

Itasca 4 7 1

Central Lakes 1 4 1

WP: McNeil. LP: Larson. Division: CLC 4-2. Overall: CLC 10-15. Next: CLC hosts Mesabi Range 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).