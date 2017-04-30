Search
    College Softball: Wagoner pitches, bats CLC to victory

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:49 p.m.

    Andrea Wagoner was 2-for-3 with a double for Central Lakes College and pitched her way to a 5-0 Game One Raiders shutout during Saturday's Northern Division doubleheader with Hibbing.

    Wagoner struck out two, walked none and gave up five hits. Kayla Larson was 2-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

    Larson went 1-for-3 and drove in a run during the Raiders' 4-1 Game Two loss. She also pitched a complete game, walked three, struck out two and allowed three earned runs.

    Game One

    Itasca 0 5 0

    Central Lakes 5 7 0

    WP: Andrea Wagoner. LP: Mandi McNeil. 2B: CLC-Wagoner, Kayla Larson. 3B: CLC-Larson.

    Game Two

    Itasca 4 7 1

    Central Lakes 1 4 1

    WP: McNeil. LP: Larson. Division: CLC 4-2. Overall: CLC 10-15. Next: CLC hosts Mesabi Range 4 p.m. Tuesday (2).

