College Baseball: Ridgewater takes 2 from Raiders

Devon Brown went 2-for-5 and drove in four runs in Game One. Brady Moulzolf and Mike Tveitbakk each had two hits and Derrek French drove in two CLC runs.

Tveitbakk was 3-for-4 and French 2-for-4 with an RBI in the 7-2 Game Two loss.

Game One

Ridgewater 19 18 0

Central Lakes 8 10 6

WP: Colton Blain. LP: Austin Bivins. 2B: CLC-Nik Gasner.

Game Two

Ridgewater 7 14 2

Central Lakes 2 7 3

WP: Miguel Cirino. LP: Brendan Ehlers. 2B: CLC-Brady Moulzolf. Division: CLC 2-10. Overall: CLC 3-34. Next: CLC at St. Cloud Tech 3 p.m. Wednesday (2).