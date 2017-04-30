College Baseball: Ridgewater takes 2 from Raiders
Nik Gasner was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for the Central Lakes College Raiders in their 19-8 Game One loss in Saturday's Central Division doubleheader against Ridgewater.
Devon Brown went 2-for-5 and drove in four runs in Game One. Brady Moulzolf and Mike Tveitbakk each had two hits and Derrek French drove in two CLC runs.
Tveitbakk was 3-for-4 and French 2-for-4 with an RBI in the 7-2 Game Two loss.
Game One
Ridgewater 19 18 0
Central Lakes 8 10 6
WP: Colton Blain. LP: Austin Bivins. 2B: CLC-Nik Gasner.
Game Two
Ridgewater 7 14 2
Central Lakes 2 7 3
WP: Miguel Cirino. LP: Brendan Ehlers. 2B: CLC-Brady Moulzolf. Division: CLC 2-10. Overall: CLC 3-34. Next: CLC at St. Cloud Tech 3 p.m. Wednesday (2).