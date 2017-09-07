Now, she has earned a spot among the top student-athletes in the NCAA.

Kosobud, a 2017 College of St. Benedict graduate, is one of 30 finalists for the prestigious NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The NCAA released the names of the 10 finalists from each division Wednesday.

"There are so many remarkable student-athletes at our school, in our conference, and across the country, so I am very honored and humbled to be among the top 30," Kosobud said in a news release. "I would not be where I am today without support from my coaches and from CSB. I hope to make the college proud, and I'm excited for the chance to travel and meet other student-athletes from different sports and schools."

Kosobud's honor comes after a stellar senior year. The Brainerd native wrapped up her senior track season at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships where she finished 12th in the 800 meters. She earned All-American honors at the indoor national championships in March after finishing fifth in Division III in the 800.

In her final cross-country season, Kosobud—who missed her sophomore and junior seasons due to injury and studying abroad—earned All-MIAC and All-Central Region honors, and added two MIAC titles to her collection during the indoor and outdoor track seasons. She finished her three-sport career with four MIAC titles, five trips to the national championships and nine All-MIAC honors.

Kosobud didn't only find success on the track. The Integrative Health Science major became the first CSB track and field athlete to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honors since 1996 after maintaining a 3.90 GPA. She was a Trustee Scholar (the highest merit scholarship a student can receive at CSB) and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa in 2017. Kosobud was a member of the Dean's List all eight semesters of her college career, and earned conference and national academic honors each season she was eligible.

As if setting school records and maintaining a 3.90 GPA wasn't enough, Kosobud also found time to volunteer. She served as a mentor for a young child in St. Cloud through Big Brothers Big Sisters for four years and was the director of the Dream Team, a sleep advocacy group on campus. She served as president of the Honors Planning and Advisory Council at CSB/SJU, was a member of CSB's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and volunteered at the Boy's and Girl's Club, among others.

In order to be eligible for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, nominees must have completed their intercollegiate eligibility in their primary sport by the end of the 2016-17 competitive season and received her undergraduate degree prior to the conclusion of the summer 2017 term, and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5.